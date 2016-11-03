FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Truworths says retail sales for first 18 trading weeks up 39 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 3, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Truworths says retail sales for first 18 trading weeks up 39 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first bullet to say period began from June 27, not July 27; adds link to corrected source text)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Truworths International Ltd :

* Retail sales for first 18 trading weeks, i.e. from June 27 2016 to Oct. 30 2016 of 2017 financial period, increased by 39 pct to 6.2 bln rand

* Group's trade receivables book increased by 6 pct to 5.7 bln rand relative to prior period-end

* Credit sales which comprised 49 pct of retail sales (2016: 69 pct) for period, decreased by 1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

