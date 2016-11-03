FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas Q3 loss per share of $1.72 from cont ops
November 3, 2016 / 10:55 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas Q3 loss per share of $1.72 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc

* Reports Q3 loss per share of $1.72 from continuing operations

* Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. Announces third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.23 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly oil production of 24,488 bbls/d, 4% above Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly total production of 40,762 BOE/D, 13% above Q3 of 2015

* Carrizo is increasing its 2016 oil production guidance to 25,350-25,500 bbls/d

* For natural gas and NGLs, carrizo is increasing its 2016 guidance to 68-69 mmcf/d and 4,800-4,900 bbls/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

