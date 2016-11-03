FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Koppers Holdings Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.58
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Koppers Holdings Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Koppers Holdings Inc

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.54

* Koppers holdings inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $1.4 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.99

* Q3 sales fell 14.5 percent to $371.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Koppers holdings inc says maintaining its estimate for 2016 capital expenditures to be $42 to $47 million

* Koppers holdings inc says currently expects that 2017 sales will be relatively flat year-over-year and remain at approximately $1.4 billion

* Koppers holdings inc says capital expenditures are expected to total approximately $65 to $75 million for 2017

* Koppers holdings inc says adjusted ebitda projected to be approximately $180 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
