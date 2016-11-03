UPDATE 1-New World Resources shareholders approve voluntary liquidation

(Adds liquidators statement)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - New World Resources Plc

* New world resources says egm approves resolution for voluntary liquidation

* says appointed joint liquidators

* NWR's main unit OKD, a Czech coal miner, filed for insolvency in May, going through court reorganisation

* OKD announced plans to search for new strategic partner

* Statement from joint liquidators: "Our appointment is not expected to have any immediate impact on operations and activities at OKD, and we will endeavour to work with OKD and its stakeholders as appropriate in the discharge of our duties."