SG outperforms peers in FICC

LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - Societe Generale's tweaking of its investment banking business earlier this year paid off in the third quarter, as the French bank made the most of a more active trading environment at the same time as several competitors in Europe endured challenges, allowing it to win market share.

A strong showing in fixed income, currencies and commodities trading helped the most, with revenues up 42% to 687m. The period started quietly but volatility picked up noticeably after the summer break.

"The general market environment was strong across the board during the second and third quarter but we matched the US banks and took share from European ones," said Didier Valet, head of the global banking and investor solutions business at SG.

Equities trading has been more subdued for most of this year, compared with the above-average activity in the same period last year, but even here the bank performed better than many peers, seeing revenues rise 17% to 482m.

A weak spot was financing and advisory, where revenues were broadly flat at 573m. The bank said a major natural resources financing transaction in the same period last year had overshadowed this quarter's figures.

The FICC activity mainly stemmed from clients' repositioning in rates and credit after the UK's vote in June to leave the European Union. However, SG said activity in FX was more subdued since most of the trades had taken place in late June rather than during the third quarter.

The fourth quarter could prove active too, with political events that are too close to call, such as the US presidential election and the Italian referendum, both taking place over the next month. "Volatility may be likely in Q4 as we saw following the Brexit vote," said Valet.

SG's measures to reduce its balance sheet, so it relies more on client activity rather than its own positions, means it stands to benefit more during such periods. The global banking and investor solutions business reported an adjusted return on normative equity of 11.2%, up from 7.2% a year ago.

The group is also in the process of developing a strategy for the three years to 2020. This is expected to be released next year taking into account any regulatory changes, such as revisions by the Basel committee on banking capital recommendations, due in January.

SG's shares rose 6% to 36.23. Citigroup analyst Simon Nellis said the GBIS performance was 49% better than consensus expectations. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Ian Edmondson)