FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-PMPRB reaches agreement with Baxalta Canada on reporting requirements for leukemia drug
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-PMPRB reaches agreement with Baxalta Canada on reporting requirements for leukemia drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Patented Medicine Prices Review Board:

* Canada's drug price watchdog reaches agreement with drug-maker on reporting requirements for leukemia drug

* Hearing panel issued order on Oct 28, requiring Baxalta Canada to provide PMPRB with requirements for leukemia drug

* Issued order to Baxalta to provide PMPRB with pricing,sales info required by section 80 of Patent Act,sections 3 and 4 of Patented Medicines Regulations

* Order relates to medicine Oncaspar, which is used in treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia

* Baxalta agreed to provide information sought by PMPRB for period commencing July 1, 2015, when Baxalta began selling Oncaspar in Canada

* Hearing panel's order resolved matter with Baxalta and, as such, no hearing will be held in November 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.