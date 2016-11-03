FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Ubisoft increases full year operating profit target
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 3, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Ubisoft increases full year operating profit target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds FY profit target, Q2 sales, company quote)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - French game developer Ubisoft said it was increasing its operating income target for the full year 2016-17 after beating its second quarter sales target:

* Q2 sales 142.2 million euros ($157.9 million) vs target of around 100 mln, thanks to increase in digital revenues

* Now sees FY non-IFRS operating income of between 230-250 million euros, compared with the previously-announced target of approximately 230 mln

* "The structural factors that drove the strong increase in profitability in the first half - namely very robust momentum for the digital segment and back-catalog combined with tight costs control - are expected to continue in the second half of the fiscal year," it says in a statement

* It reported an H1 Non-IFRS operating loss of 61.8 million euros versus 107.8 million in first-half 2015-16

* FY revenue target has been lowered to between 1.61 billion euros and 1.67 billion euros, compared with a previous target of around 1.70 billion euros

* Q3 revenue for 2016-17 is expected at around 560 million euros, stable compared to Q3 2015-16

* Net financial position at Sept. 30 stood at 37.7 million euros against net debt of 155.5 million euros at Sept. 30, 2015

* CFO Alain Martinez told journalists company has not yet received convincing business plan from Vivendi, but is still open to any initiative from Vivendi that would create value

* Vivendi has gradually been increasing its stake in Ubisoft but last month ruled out a hostile bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.