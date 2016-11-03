FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Greece's NBG postpones decision for new board for three days - source
November 3, 2016 / 9:16 PM / 10 months ago

Greece's NBG postpones decision for new board for three days - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Greece's National Bank (NBG) , the country's second-largest lender, failed on Thursday to appoint a new board of directors and has postponed the decision for three days, an official at the bank told Reuters, declining to be named.

NBG had picked Panagiotis Thomopoulos, a former deputy central bank governor, but its major shareholder, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) had proposed another candidate and asked for an extension, the official said.

The HFSF's pick was Dimitris Tsitsiragos, an executive at International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

