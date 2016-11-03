Greece's NBG postpones decision for new board for three days - source

ATHENS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Greece's National Bank (NBG) , the country's second-largest lender, failed on Thursday to appoint a new board of directors and has postponed the decision for three days, an official at the bank told Reuters, declining to be named.

NBG had picked Panagiotis Thomopoulos, a former deputy central bank governor, but its major shareholder, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) had proposed another candidate and asked for an extension, the official said.

The HFSF's pick was Dimitris Tsitsiragos, an executive at International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)