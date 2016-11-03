FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bristow Group Q2 adj loss per share $0.35
November 3, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q2 adj loss per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bristow Group Inc :

* Bristow Group reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.35

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.85

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating revenue $343.7 million versus $ 419.0 million

* Sees FY17 Airnorth revenue about $70 million - $85 million

* Seeing an increased level of tender activity globally; fiscal 2017 will remain a challenging year from an earnings perspective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

