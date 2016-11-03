FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia posts qtrly statutory NPAT of A$46.7 million
November 3, 2016 / 10:16 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia posts qtrly statutory NPAT of A$46.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd

* Q3 underlying npat A$47.4 million versus A$58.7 million

* Expects 2016 nep to decline by approximately 5% and for full year loss ratio to be approximately 35 per cent

* "Board continues to target an ordinary dividend payout ratio range of 50 to 80 per cent"

* Board continues to target an ordinary dividend payout ratio range of 50 to 80 per cent

* Qtrly statutory net profit after tax (npat) of $46.7 million

* Net earned premium (nep) decreased 6.5 per cent to A$115.9 million in 3q16

* All figures in A$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
