BRIEF-Value Management & Research: capital increase to finance DDAG purchase

* Said on Thursday management board of VMR AG has signed a contract to acquire up to 100 percent of the shares in Deutsche Direktanlage AG (DDAG), Berlin

* As a result of the takeover and integration, the management board of VMR AG expects an additional EBITDA-based profit of approximately 0.2 million euros ($221,900) from fiscal year 2017

* To partially finance the merger VMR plans to increase capital from current 2,406,590 euros by up to 200,000 euros to up to 2,606,590 euros by capital increase against cash contributions by issuing up to 200,000 new bearer shares

* Subscription price was set at 2.75 euros

* Subscription period runs from Nov. 8, 2016 till Nov. 21, 2016 inclusive

* Following completion of the takeover, merger with the online discount and investment fund platform www.4free.de is planned

