FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Value Management & Research: capital increase to finance DDAG purchase
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Value Management & Research: capital increase to finance DDAG purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Value Management & Research AG :

* Said on Thursday management board of VMR AG has signed a contract to acquire up to 100 percent of the shares in Deutsche Direktanlage AG (DDAG), Berlin

* As a result of the takeover and integration, the management board of VMR AG expects an additional EBITDA-based profit of approximately 0.2 million euros ($221,900) from fiscal year 2017

* To partially finance the merger VMR plans to increase capital from current 2,406,590 euros by up to 200,000 euros to up to 2,606,590 euros by capital increase against cash contributions by issuing up to 200,000 new bearer shares

* Subscription price was set at 2.75 euros

* Subscription period runs from Nov. 8, 2016 till Nov. 21, 2016 inclusive

* Following completion of the takeover, merger with the online discount and investment fund platform www.4free.de is planned

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9013 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.