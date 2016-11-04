FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cofina 9-Month net profit down 6.7 pct YoY
November 4, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cofina 9-Month net profit down 6.7 pct YoY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Cofina SGPS SA :

* Said on Thursday 9-Month net profit down 6.7 percent at 3.6 million euros ($4.0 million) year on year

* 9-Month EBITDA down 7.3 percent at 10.0 million euros year on year

* 9-Month operating revenue down 1.8 percent at 74.0 million euros year on year

* 9-Month advertising revenue down 3.8 percent at 23.2 million euros

* Net debt 56.5 million euros at end the of September, down 2.1 million euros versus at the end of June

Source text: bit.ly/2f0xFcd

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9012 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
