BRIEF-Tofas to increase annual production capacity to 450,000

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikalari :

* Says to build a second body line at the current manufacturing facility and implement new technologies at the paint unit to meet the increasing demand for the new automobile project Egea

* Says to increase total annual production capacity to 450,000 from 400,000

* Second body line investment planned at the production facility to cost 50 million euros ($55.49 million)

* After the investment completion, sees annual production of Egea model group increase to 250,000

* Sees investment to be completed in Q1 2017

