BUZZ-Hikma: top Stoxx loser as HSBC cuts TP on DoJ market probe

** Hikma Pharma -c.7% in heavy vols, biggest loser on Stoxx & trading at lowest in 10 mnths as HSBC cuts TP to 1985p from 2525p

** HSBC says co not known for involvement in U.S. DoJ probe into generic drug price collusion, but all generic drugmakers may be viewed as guilty by association until proven otherwise

** Probe may include co in due course, brokerage adds

** 60% 30-dav avg vol through on HIK in 10 mins of trade

** Analysts generally positive on stock, which has no "sell" or "strong sell" ratings; mean TP at 2,500p acc to Reuters data

** Co top FTSE 100 loser (YTD HIK -24% vs FTSE +c.9%)