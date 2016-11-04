BRIEF-Zais Group Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $0.02
* Nisha Motani has been named as acting chief financial officer, effective as of December 1, 2016
Nov 4 Boston Scientific Corp
* Says unit, Falcon Merger Corp has extended its previously announced tender offer for all shares of EndoChoice Holdings
* Boston Scientific announces extension of the cash tender offer for all shares of EndoChoice
Nov 4 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by generation capacity, reported a 26.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, as warmer summer temperatures in the South Eastern and Midwest United States pushed up electricity sales.
* Heroux-Devtek - expect low single-digit sales growth for fiscal year ending march 31, 2017, though co no longer anticipates sales to reach $420 million