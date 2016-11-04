Nov 4 Centerpoint Energy Inc :

* Centerpoint Energy reports third quarter 2016 earnings of $0.41 per diluted share and updates full year guidance to $1.16 - $1.20

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Reported earnings per share, excluding items, of $0.34 in Q3 2015

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Centerpoint energy Inc qtrly total revenues $1,889 million versus $1,630 million

* Q3 revenue view $1.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Midstream investments expected to contribute earnings at high end of $0.24 - $0.28 guidance range for 2016