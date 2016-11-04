BRIEF-Zais Group Holdings reports Q3 loss per share $0.02
Nov 4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Regeneron reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $3.13
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals inc says Q3 EYLEA U.S. net product sales $854 million versus. $734 million
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Q3 total revenues $1,220 million versus. $1,137 million last year
* Sees EYLEA U.S. net product sales 23% - 25% growth over 2015 for 2016
* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $2.27
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $480 million - $510 million
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals -Preparing for potential approval and launch for Dupixent in atopic dermatitis and continuing to advance pipeline at all stages
* Reports Q3 global net sales of Praluent $38 million, compared to $4 million in Q3 of 2015
* Nisha Motani has been named as acting chief financial officer, effective as of December 1, 2016
Nov 4 Duke Energy Corp, the largest U.S. power company by generation capacity, reported a 26.2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, as warmer summer temperatures in the South Eastern and Midwest United States pushed up electricity sales.
* Heroux-Devtek - expect low single-digit sales growth for fiscal year ending march 31, 2017, though co no longer anticipates sales to reach $420 million