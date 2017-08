Nov 4 (Reuters) - OTP Bank CEO Sandor Csanyi tells Forbes Magazine:

* OTP will have to decide about acquisitions in coming three months

* OTP has said it sees acquisition opportunities in regional markets where it is present but weaker

* Expects strong profits in Russia to be about level with Bulgarian unit

* Says long-suffering Ukrainian unit already in black after restructuring