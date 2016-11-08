Adecco says economic situation uncertain as Q3 profit falls 10pct

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Adecco said the global economic situation remained uncertain as the world's largest staffing company reported on Tuesday weaker-than-expected profit during its third quarter.

Zurich-based Adecco said its earnings before interest tax and amortization for the three months ended Sept. 30 fell 10 percent to 294 million euros ($324.63 million) from 326 million euros a year earlier. The figure missed analyst forecasts of 313 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Adecco said revenue rose 2 percent to 5.811 billion euros from 5.67 billion euros a year earlier, boosted by growth in France and Italy. The figure was better than analyst forecasts for an increase to 5.79 billion euros.