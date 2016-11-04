BRIEF-Intesa CEO says overall contribution to Atlante won't exceed 1 bln euros

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina tells analysts in a conference call:

* ready to raise overall contribution to bank bailout fund Atlante to 1 billion euros - which would mean forking out another 155 mln euros - but not more than that

* considers Atlante "a good initiative" overall given that it has eliminated potential systemic risks by intervening to rescue Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, as well as to buy a portion of Monte dei Paschi's bad loans