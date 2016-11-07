BRIEF-InFin Innovative Finance says takes over 100 pct of Mars One Ventures PLC

Nov 7 (Reuters) - InFin Innovative Finance AG :

* Said on Friday shareholders of Mars One Ventures PLC and InFin Innovative Finance AG had signed a binding sales agreement, according to which InFin takes over 100 percent of Mars One Ventures

* Takeover values Mars One Ventures at 107 million euros ($118.37 million)

* InFin Innovative Finance AG will be renamed Mars One Ventures AG. Bas Lansdorp will be the chairman of the board

