Summary:

** European stocks seen opening up sharply

** FBI clears Clinton in email review

** FTSE, DAX, CAC futures rise more than 1 pct

** HSBC shares rise in Hong Kong trade after results

** Ryanair's earnings update also in focus (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)