November 7, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Aker's businesses must be profitable even with cheap oil -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - CEO Oeyvind Eriksen of Aker ASA made the following statements to Reuters on the sidelines of the firm's earnings conference on Monday:

* We believe in a positive long-term trend for the oil price, but our companies must be profitable even if that doesn't materialise

* We don't bet on a particular oil price, but the premise for developing our companies is that they must be profitable even if the oil price is volatile or remains lower than what we hope for and believe in

* On cost cuts: We believe there is still much to achieve if customers and suppliers work together ... quantum leaps are possible if close cooperation when close cooperation is allowed. Long-term thinking, more repeat business and gradual improvements must be a common ambition. It can't just be a question of squeezing costs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
