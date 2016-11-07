FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sintesi gets deadline for filing of composition with creditors postponed to Dec. 4
November 7, 2016 / 11:07 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sintesi gets deadline for filing of composition with creditors postponed to Dec. 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e Partecipazioni SpA

* Said on Sunday that the court in Milan approved to postpone the deadline for the filing of Sintesi’s composition with creditors to Dec. 4

* Accepted the binding offer of V11 Srl related to the subscription to a capital increase of up 225,000 euros ($248,940.00) via the issue of up to 75.0 million no-par value shares

* Sees composition with creditors to be approved and finalised by the end of the next fiscal year

$1 = 0.9038 euros Gdynia Newsroom

