Nov 7 (Reuters) - Medfield Diagnostics AB :

* Sahlgrenska Academy orders four additional Strokefinder MD100 systems

* Total order value is 1.6 million Swedish crowns ($177,075.38), delivery takes place during current quarter and will thus affect annual result

($1 = 9.0357 Swedish crowns)