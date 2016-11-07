BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien raises operating income guidance for 2016

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Patrizia Immobilien AG :

* Increases guidance for 2016

* FY guidance for operating income increased from at least 250 million euros to at least 265 million euros ($292.56 million)

* In first nine months of 2016, operating result increased by 125 pct to 252.5 million euros (112.2 million euros in same period last year)

* Assets under management increased to 17.7 billion euros

* Ambition to increase assets under management this year by 2 billion euros to approximately 18.6 billion euros is maintained

* For 2017 Patrizia expects assets under management again to grow by 2 billion euros net, assuming a transaction volume of about 4 billion euros

* For 2017 Patrizia expects assets under management again to grow by 2 billion euros net, assuming a transaction volume of about 4 billion euros

* Based on that, expects operating income 2017 to be at least 55 million euros