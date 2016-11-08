FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-MCI Capital net result swings to loss of 76.9 mln zlotys yoy
November 8, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-MCI Capital net result swings to loss of 76.9 mln zlotys yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - MCI Capital SA :

* Said on Monday that its Q3 investment loss was 75.9 million zlotys ($19.36 million) versus a profit of 5.5 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating loss was 76.9 million zlotys versus a profit of 4.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss at 80.2 million zlotys versus a profit of 2.8 million zlotys a year ago

* 9-month net loss was 32 million zlotys, mainly due to decrease in the valuation of investment certificates of MCI.EuroVentures fund and decrease in the valuation of shares of PEM SA

* At Sept. 30 NAV per share was 18.01 zloty per share against 18.15 zloty per share a year ago, an the value of assets was 1.36 billion zlotys

* Said plans to increase the share buyback to 100 million zlotys from 30 million zlotys, the decision is subject to shareholders approval to be voted at the meeting on Nov. 14

Source text for Eikon: Source text: bit.ly/2fO4WJl

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9197 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

