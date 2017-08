Nov 8 (Reuters) - Asbisc Enterprises PLC :

* Reports its Q3 revenue at $276.1 million versus $287.6 million a year ago

* Q3 net profit $1.4 million versus $153,000 a year ago

* Sustains FY 2016 forecasts that assume revenues between $1.15 billion and $1.25 billion and a net profit after tax between $4 million and $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)