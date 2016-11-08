BRIEF-Icade completes a new 500 million euro bond issue

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Icade SA :
* Icade successfully completes a new 500 million euro bond issue with a 1.125 pct coupon and launches an offer to redeem two existing bonds
* Issued a 500 million bond with a maturity of 9 years and an annual coupon of 1.125 pct
* These funds have been raised with a 82-bp spread over the reference rate
* Bond issue was more than 3 times oversubscribed
* BNP Paribas, CM-CIC, J.P. Morgan, Natixis and Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking were joint bookrunners on the deal
