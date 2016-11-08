FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Leadmedia announces 3 million euros convertible bond issue
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
November 8, 2016 / 9:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Leadmedia announces 3 million euros convertible bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leadmedia Group SA :

* Announced on Monday signing of contract with Bracknor Fund Ltd for establishment of flexible bond financing line by issuing a maximum number of 300 convertible bonds with face value of 10,000 euros each with warrants attached

* Bonds to be issued in 6 tranches of 50 convertible bonds each

* Bond issue valued at 3 million euros in total

* Issue is subject to shareholders' approval

* Bonds will carry no interest and will have maturity of 12 months

Source text: bit.ly/2fbTp4T Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

