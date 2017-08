Nov 8(Reuters) - Biomass Energy Project SA :

* Says Lucja Skarbonkiewicz sold 1 million shares representing 6 pct stake in the company

* Lucja Skarbonkiewicz lowered her stake in the company to 4.08 pct stake from 10.08 pct stake

* Mega Invest Estate Sp. z o.o. bought 0.5 million shares representing 2.96 pct stake in the company

