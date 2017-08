Nov 8 (Reuters) - IFun4All SA :

* Said on Monday its Q3 revenue was 349,290 zlotys ($89,177) versus 103,710 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating loss was 34,189 zlotys versus a loss of 4,601 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss was 33,276 zlotys versus a loss of 4,712 zlotys a year ago

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9168 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)