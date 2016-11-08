FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Imperial brands exec says not planning to launch tobacco heating product but keeping an eye on developments
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2016

BRIEF-Imperial brands exec says not planning to launch tobacco heating product but keeping an eye on developments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands Plc

* Imperial brands cfo sees 2017 earnings growth in low single digits (not around 4 percent) versus medium-term target of 4-8 percent

* Imperial brands ceo says tobacco industry consolidation is "not impossible but very difficult"

* Imperial brands ceo says aims to reduce brand portfolio to about 125 brands, down from 184 now

* Imperial brands exec says not planning to launch tobacco heating product but keeping an eye on developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

