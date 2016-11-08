FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Azimut Holding to pay remaining EUR 1.0/shr dividend on Nov. 23
November 8, 2016 / 10:01 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Azimut Holding to pay remaining EUR 1.0/shr dividend on Nov. 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA :

* Said on Monday it is out from the application of the CRD IV

* It received its removal by the Bank of Italy from the Securities Investment Firms (SIM) register

* The remaining 1.0 euro per share dividend equivalent to a total of about 133 million euros ($147.02 million) will be paid on Nov. 23

* Exit from the application of the CRD IV results in the release of a portion of regulatory capital for buy-backs, acquisitions and dividends in the forthcoming years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9046 euros Gdynia Newsroom

