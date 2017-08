Nov 8 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods Plc

* AB Foods CEO says expects Primark like-for-like sales to return to postive territory in 2016/17

* AB Foods CEO says expects to continue to increase Primark space at about 10 percent net per year

* AB Foods CEO does not expect Primark U.S. Business to reach break even in this fiscal year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)