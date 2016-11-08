FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Borgosesia updates on extraordinary savings shareholders' meeting
#Financials
November 8, 2016 / 10:06 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Borgosesia updates on extraordinary savings shareholders' meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Borgosesia SpA :

* Said on Monday that its savings shareholders did not approve the elimination of the nominal value of 1.20 euro per share

* Savings shareholders did not approve the elimination from the by-laws of the following paragraph: "a reduction of the share capital due to losses does not result in a reduction of the nominal value of savings shares except for the part of the loss that exceeds the total nominal value of the other shares"

* Savings shareholders did not approve how to execute the cancellation of 7 million ordinary shares without a reduction of the share capital

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
