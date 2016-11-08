Rejig pays off at Credit Agricole's investment bank

LONDON, Nov 8 (IFR) - Credit Agricole said its focus on customers' trading activity rather than managing its own positions allowed its investment bank to produce one of its best quarters for five years.

The French bank has undergone a sweeping reorganisation over the last year to simplify its ownership structure. Its 39 regional member banks now own their stakes more directly than in the past, releasing capital previously trapped in the group.

Credit Agricole's said on Tuesday its common equity Tier 1 ratio was up 80bp during the quarter to 12%. This should allow enhanced dividends, of 50% of earnings, to be paid.

Credit Agricole has also repositioned its businesses into new divisions. The investment bank is now part of one dedicated to large customers, and the unit's revenues rose to 1.47bn in the third quarter, up 38% on an underlying basis from a year ago.

Revenues from capital markets and investment banking jumped 87% to 700m.

Jerome Grivet, chief financial officer, said the investment bank benefited from a pick-up in activity from clients after the UK referendum on EU membership at the end of June.

"We have had one of the best quarters in the last five years in terms of revenues. This was driven by all business segments. All performed positively after turmoil in the market [at the end of June]. All in all it was a very good quarter," he told analysts.

Flora Benhakoun, analyst at Deutsche Bank, said such a strong performance was "likely to be deemed unsustainable".

French banks have proved a bright spot among European firms in the third quarter. Being focused on domestic and European clients has helped as the easy financing environment driven by the European Central Bank's bond buying programme has met with volatility in financial markets.

This backdrop has also allowed such banks to gain market share from rivals, such as Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, which are in the middle of distracting restructurings. "We are in a competitive market and want to keep market share. We are improving our rankings," said Grivet.

"The main driver of revenues is from customers rather than trading, but it is difficult to assess appetite going forward," he said.

The fixed income, credit, FX and treasury areas produced a 43% rise in revenues to 644m.

On the primary side Credit Agricole said it remained in top three positions in terms of sovereign, supranationals and agencies, green bond, European asset-backed commercial paper and French convertible bond issuance. Revenues in the business rose 35% to 56m.

In structured finance, where Credit Agricole is a major player, revenues rose 21% to 304m. This includes oil and gas, shipping and aircraft financing.

Loans revenues rose, but not by as much as other areas. Revenues across the commercial bank went up 11% to 378m.

On the bottom line the whole large customers division reported a 79% increase in net income to 522m, as operating expenses were contained, up 3% to 738m.

Investors welcomed the performance, sending the bank's shares up 5% to 10.2. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)