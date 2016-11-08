FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Provide IT rights issue oversubscribed
November 8, 2016 / 2:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Provide IT rights issue oversubscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Provide IT Sweden AB (publ) :

* Said on Monday subscription period in Provide IT's rights issue ended on Nov. 2

* Issue was subscribed to about 22.2 million Swedish crowns ($2.47 million), representing a subscription rate of about 183 pct

* Through rights issue, 833,571 new shares were issued and company will receive proceeds of about 11.7 million crowns after issue costs (about 0.4 million crowns)

Source text: bit.ly/2fcSpx9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9888 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

