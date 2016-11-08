FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European stocks pare gains as U.S. voting gets underway - see the European equities LiveMarkets blog for more
November 8, 2016 / 2:51 PM / 10 months ago

European stocks pare gains as U.S. voting gets underway - see the European equities LiveMarkets blog for more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** European shares turn slightly negative

** STOXX 600 down 0.2 pct in choppy trade

** Results weigh on Securitas, Vestas, ArcelorMittal

** Though AB Foods jumps after update, sees Brexit benefit

** Wall Street opens lower on election day

** Coverage of European stock markets will begin at 0500 GMT on Wednesday. Be sure to join us on the blog for pre-market reaction to the U.S. election and more (Reporting by Kit Rees)

