FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd's revenue is seen climbing roughly 25 percent for April-Sept half - Nikkei
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 8, 2016 / 6:50 PM / 10 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd's revenue is seen climbing roughly 25 percent for April-Sept half - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds source 'Nikkei' in headline and in text)

Nov 8 (Reuters) -

* Sumitomo Realty & Development's revenue for year ending March 2017 is expected to climb 3 percent to 880 billion yen - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd's revenue is seen climbing roughly 25 percent to around 450 billion yen for April-September half - Nikkei

* Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd currently sees pretax profit rising 4% to 155 billion yen for the year ending March 2017- Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2fQoM6T) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.