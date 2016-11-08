BRIEF-Poland's Cyfrowy Polsat plans dividends, sets policy

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat SA :

* Poland's leading media group Cyfrowy Polsat unveiled on Tuesday its dividend policy which ties the payouts to its debt to EBITDA ratio

* Cyfrowy Polsat said its proposed dividend will amount to 200-400 million zlotys ($50.84-$101.68 million) if net debt to EBITDA stays in a range of less than 3.2X but more than 2.5X

* The dividend will amount to 25-50 percent of the consolidated net profit if the ratio is 2.5X or less, but higher than 1.75X

* The dividend will amount to 50-10 percent of profit if the debt to EBITDA ratio is smaller than 1.75X.