BRIEF-Amdocs Q4 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.89

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Amdocs Ltd :

* Reports Q4 2016 revenue $940.7 million

* Reports Q4 2016 revenue up 1.1 percent

* Amdocs Limited reports record quarterly revenue of $941m

* Q4 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.89

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.59 to $0.67

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 2 to 6 percent

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue about $935 million to $975 million

* Q4 revenue $941 million versus I/B/E/S view $939.4 million

* Planned increase in quarterly cash dividend of nearly 13% to 22 cents per share, payable in April 2017

* Q1 revenue view $958.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: