Nov 8 (Reuters) - Polaris Materials Corp :

* Polaris Materials Corp - sales were 810,000 tons for Q3, an increase of 11% over Q3 2015

* Polaris announces Q3 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 revenue rose 18 percent to $12.3 million

* Polaris Materials Corp - on track for full year operational targets