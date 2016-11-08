BRIEF-Globus Medical reports Q3 earnings per share $0.27

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Globus Medical Inc:

* Globus medical reports third quarter 2016 results

* Reports Q3 sales down 1 percent

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Sees FY 2017 sales $625 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales $560 million

* Q3 revenue $135.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $139.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share of approximately $1.13

* Sees FY 2016 guidance for non-gaap diluted eps at $1.20 per share.

* Company currently projects 2017 full year sales of $625 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $574.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 revenue view $640.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S