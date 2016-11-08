BRIEF-GoPro recalling about 2500 Karma drones purchased since October 23

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gopro Inc

* Says recall announced after GoPro discovered that in a very small number of cases Karma units lost power during operation

* Gopro announces Karma recall and refund program

* No related injuries or property damage have been reported.

* Plans to resume shipment of Karma as soon as issue is resolved

* Recall of approximately 2500 Karma drones purchased by consumers since October 23

* Replacement units are not being offered