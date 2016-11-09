FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Codere unit completes senior secured bond issuance
November 9, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Codere unit completes senior secured bond issuance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Codere SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit Codere Finance 2 (Luxembourg) SA had completed the issuance of senior secured bonds under the conditions announced on Nov. 2

* The company has fully repaid the new senior private bonds maturing in 2021, and on Nov. 24, 2016, it expects to repay the total aggregate amount (with interest accrued to the date of amortization and applicable redemption premiums) of the second rank bonds maturing in 2021 and the third rank bonds maturing in 2021

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
