BRIEF-Codere unit completes senior secured bond issuance

* Said on Tuesday that its unit Codere Finance 2 (Luxembourg) SA had completed the issuance of senior secured bonds under the conditions announced on Nov. 2

* The company has fully repaid the new senior private bonds maturing in 2021, and on Nov. 24, 2016, it expects to repay the total aggregate amount (with interest accrued to the date of amortization and applicable redemption premiums) of the second rank bonds maturing in 2021 and the third rank bonds maturing in 2021

