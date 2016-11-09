BRIEF-CD Projekt Q3 net profit narrows to 36.6 mln zlotys YoY

Nov 9 (Reuters) - CD Projekt SA :

* Reports its Q3 revenue at 100.9 million zlotys ($26.11 million) versus 113.2 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating profit at 44.8 million zlotys versus 51.2 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit at 36.6 million zlotys versus 40.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Says the 9-month results were impacted by the continued sales of "Witcher 3: Wild Hunt", game's add-on sales and works on new products

