BRIEF-CD Projekt Q3 net profit narrows to 36.6 mln zlotys YoY

Nov 9 (Reuters) - CD Projekt SA :
* Reports its Q3 revenue at 100.9 million zlotys ($26.11 million) versus 113.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit at 44.8 million zlotys versus 51.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit at 36.6 million zlotys versus 40.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Says the 9-month results were impacted by the continued sales of "Witcher 3: Wild Hunt", game's add-on sales and works on new products
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 3.8642 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom