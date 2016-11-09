BRIEF-Suess Microtec Q3 sales slightly up at 39.1 million euros

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Suess Microtec AG :

* 9-Month earnings after taxes (EAT) amounted to minus 3.3 million euros ($-3.70 million), compared to minus 3.4 million euros in previous year

* Q3 order intake with 32.2 million euros within guidance

* Q3 sales increased slightly compared to Q3 2015 and came in at 39.1 million euros (Q3 2015: 38.3 million euros)

* Order backlog amounted to 110.9 million euros at Sept. 30 (Sept. 30, 2015: 92.1 million euros)

* For current 2016 fiscal year, company continues to anticipate group sales in range of 170 - 180 million euros(previous year: 148.5 million euros) and EBIT of 9 - 13 million euros (previous year: 5.0 million euros)

* Continue to expect that sales in 2017 fiscal year will be in range of approximately 160 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)