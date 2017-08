Nov 9 (Reuters) - ABS Investment SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its Q3 revenue was 97,600 zlotys ($25,111.28) versus 136,495 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating loss 168,855 zlotys versus a loss of 41,057 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss 593,478 zlotys versus a profit of 1.4 million zlotys a year ago

