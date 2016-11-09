FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Artifex Mundi announces changes in shareholding structure
November 9, 2016 / 10:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Artifex Mundi announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Artifex Mundi SA IPO-AMM.WA:

* Said on Tuesday that Warsaw Equity PE Fund I FIZ Aktywow Niepublicznych (Warsaw Equity PE) sold stake in the company under IPO offer

* Warsaw Equity PE owns now 14 pct stake in the company, before the transaction it owned 40.20 pct stake in the company

* Artifex Mundi Investments Grudzinski i Wspolnicy (Artifex Mundi Investments) sold under IPO offer 1.2 mln shares in the company

* Artifex Mundi Investments owns now 45.27 pct stake in the company, before the transaction it owned 56.85 pct stake in Artifex Mundi

* Nationale-Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne SA (Nationale-Nederlanden PTE) bought 9.07 pct stake in Artifex Mundi, before the transaction Nationale-Nederlanden did not own any shares of the company

* Funds managed by Aviva Investors Poland Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Aviva Investors) bought 10.90 pct stake in the company

* Before the transaction Aviva Investors's funds did not own any shares of the company

